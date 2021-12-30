Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski And Kendall Jenner: Models As ‘Bookfluencers’

As if being a model, influencer, actress and celebrity daughter isn’t impressive enough, Kaia Gerber has added “bookstagrammer” to her resume. What is a bookstagrammer, you ask? It’s an influencer – whether a model, movie star or some other type of celeb – who shares their literary interests with their millions of followers on Instagram. Think style influencer, but books instead of fashion. Or Oprah's Book Club, but in the digital age. Over on TikTok, these well-read creators go by the name “BookTokkers.”
But back to Kaia Gerber.