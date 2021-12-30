Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski And Kendall Jenner: Models As ‘Bookfluencers’

Gerber isn’t the only model who’s been showing off her bookworm side on Instagram. For years, Emily Ratajkowski has been sharing her literary recommendations on the platform as well, and is an author herself of a collection of essays titled My Body.

In fact, the 28-year-old beauty, who’s famous for her flawless physique and her habit of flaunting it on social media, was once a guest of Gerber on Instagram Live to discuss Joan Didion’s 1970 novel Play It As It Lays. Yes, behind those pretty faces are smart and bookish brains!