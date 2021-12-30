Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski And Kendall Jenner: Models As ‘Bookfluencers’

Instagram Models
Shutterstock | 1296406

Fatima Araos

As if being a model, influencer, actress and celebrity daughter isn’t impressive enough, Kaia Gerber has added “bookstagrammer” to her resume. What is a bookstagrammer, you ask? It’s an influencer – whether a model, movie star or some other type of celeb – who shares their literary interests with their millions of followers on Instagram. Think style influencer, but books instead of fashion. Or Oprah's Book Club, but in the digital age. Over on TikTok, these well-read creators go by the name “BookTokkers.”

But back to Kaia Gerber.

The Latest

Penélope Cruz Changed The Storyline For Her The 355 Character

Dr. Dre To Pay Nicole Young $100 Million In Divorce Settlement

Kim Cattrall Still Not Interested In Sex And The City Spinoff, ‘And Just Like That’

NBA Rumor: Three Potential Trade Deadline Targets For Indiana Pacers

Bella Hadid Straddles Chair In Victoria's Secret Underwear

Gerber’s Book Club

Shutterstock | 242987224

The 20-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford started her book club on IG in March 2020, when the pandemic was just beginning and people were looking for ways to entertain themselves during lockdown. She posted about it, saying, “i know we are all feeling isolated right now, so I was trying to think of easy ways we can stay connected (beyond just scrolling) and decided i’m gonna start a book club. i read a lot on my own, but would love to be able to talk to you guys about it.”

World

Kendall Jenner Breaks The Internet With Her Perfect Body

Sexy Swimsuit Leaves Fans In Awe Of Supermodel's Beauty

By chisom

Pretty Faces With Bookish Brains

Shutterstock | 1296406

Gerber isn’t the only model who’s been showing off her bookworm side on Instagram. For years, Emily Ratajkowski has been sharing her literary recommendations on the platform as well, and is an author herself of a collection of essays titled My Body.

In fact, the 28-year-old beauty, who’s famous for her flawless physique and her habit of flaunting it on social media, was once a guest of Gerber on Instagram Live to discuss Joan Didion’s 1970 novel Play It As It Lays. Yes, behind those pretty faces are smart and bookish brains!

Chanel West Coast Spreads Christmas Cheer On Instagram

YSL Ambassador Kaia Gerber Reveals Holiday Self-Care Tips

Jenner Sells Out Books

Shutterstock | 2131613

We also have to mention Kendall Jenner here. Though she does not officially have a book club, she has also shared her must-read list in the past and been snapped by paps a few times while relaxing with a book – once in Cannes reading Darcie Wilder’s Literally Show Me a Healthy Person and another time in Miami with Chelsea Hodson’s Tonight I'm Someone Else.

Both books sold out on Amazon as a result of Jenner’s accidental endorsement, according to their authors.

Driving Sales And Followers

Shutterstock | 242987224

In terms of sales, it’s clear that “bookfluencers” like Gerber, Ratajkowski and Jenner are just as effective for authors and publishers as style influencers are for fashion brands. As another example, when Gerber and Ratajkowski featured Alisson Wood’s Being Lolita on their lists, the author saw a spike in book sales as well as in social media followers. It’s great that book lovers are able to connect in this way, and even greater that models and celebs are involved as bookstragrammers, showing fans a different side to their personas while also driving sales for books.

Read Next

Must Read

Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

Jennifer Aniston Stays Bikini-Ready With This Workout

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

How Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Actually Get Along

Olivia Wilde Is Still Sexy at 37!

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.