Cavaliers Rumors: LA Lakers Seen As Potential Landing Spot For Kevin Love Due To Russell Westbrook Connection

Since the departure of LeBron James in the summer of 2018, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star power forward Kevin Love and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers. With the team in the middle of the rebuilding process, most people don't think that keeping Love on their roster still makes sense for the Cavaliers.

In the past months, Love has already been linked to several team that could be interested in getting his service, including LeBron's current team, the Los Angeles Lakers.