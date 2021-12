The Indiana Pacers will host the Charlotte Hornets again in a game between two teams that seem to have quite opposite aspirations right now.

While the Hornets are looking to get back on track and become a playoff contender again, the Pacers are reportedly looking forward to a rebuild.

Then again, both teams have pretty similar records at 18-17 for Charlotte and 14-20 for the Pacers, so both plans could change drastically depending on the stretch they go through the next couple of weeks.