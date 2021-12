When it comes to fitness, Irish professional wrestler Becky Lynch always seems to be on top of her game.

Her incredible body and well-toned abs make it obvious that she breaks a sweat in the gym every day.

The undisputed queen of the ring, who tied the knot with fellow wrestler Seth Rollins in June this year, has disclosed that he was indeed the one to help her out with her gym routine.

Continue reading to find out what Becky’s workout routine looks like and what else she does to stay in shape.