Here’s How Jennifer Garner Is Celebrating The Holidays

Actress Jennifer Garner seems to be all geared up for the holiday season. And just like other celebrities, her Instagram timeline is also spreading Christmas cheer and holiday warmth.

The 49-year-old actress recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 11.7 million followers to a cute video of three Border Collie dogs huddling together in the snow and posing for a video.

The adorable clip has so far garnered more than 6.2 million views and about 10,000 comments, with Selma Blair also commenting on the video, “this is the cutest.”

Continue reading to find out about Jennifer’s holiday plans for this year.