NBA Rumors: Proposed Clippers-Knicks Trade Would Send Kemba Walker To Los Angeles

New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker is one of the veteran players who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. After Coach Tom Thibodeau removed him from their official rotation, rumors have started to swirl around Walker and his future with the Knicks. He may have recently managed to return to the court as a Knick, but there remains a big possibility for him to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Despite his struggle earlier this season, Walker is still expected to receive strong interest from teams that want to boost their backcourt.

Kemba Walker To Los Angeles Clippers

According to Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network, one of the most intriguing trade destinations for Walker before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers traded for Eric Bledsoe last summer with the hope that he could address their need for a starting-caliber point guard.

Unfortunately, Bledsoe has been a huge disappointment and failed to live up to expectations this season. If they are serious about fully dominating the Western Conference and contending for the 2022 NBA championship, the Clippers should strongly consider upgrading their backcourt.

Clippers Swap Eric Bledsoe For Kemba Walker

With the way the Knicks treated him earlier this season, the Clippers aren't expected to have a hard time acquiring Walker before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. As Afseth noted, the Clippers could land Walker by simply offering Bledsoe to the Knicks. Though they won't be getting any valuable asset in return, the proposed deal with the Clippers would help the Knicks create salary cap flexibility in the summer of 2022.

"Bledsoe is earning $18.1 million this season and while he is due to receive just under $19.4 million next season, only $3.9 million of that is fully guaranteed," Afseth wrote. "The Knicks could use the rest of the 2021-22 season to see if Bledsoe is a set and then move on in the offseason if not."

Kemba Walker An Upgrade Over Eric Bledsoe

Walker could be a low-risk, high-reward trade deadline target for the Clippers. He may have gone through plenty of ups and downs earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, but he would still be a great addition to an aspiring contender that is in dire need of a backcourt boost like the Clippers. Walker would be an upgrade over Bledsoe at the Clippers' starting point guard position.

Since returning to the Knicks' rotation, Walker has been impressive on the floor. Recently, he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 26 points, 8.3 rebounds, and seven assists while shooting 41.3 from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc in the last four games, according to Yahoo Sports.

Kemba Walker Would Welcome A Trade To Clippers

Signing with the Knicks in the 2021 NBA free agency has undeniably fulfilled Walker's dream of representing his hometown team in the NBA. However, with all the things that happened earlier this season, he would definitely welcome the idea of leaving New York to start a new journey somewhere else. Being traded to Los Angeles won't only provide Walker with a fresh start, but it would also give him a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title this season.

