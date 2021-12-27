NBA Rumors: Proposed Clippers-Knicks Trade Would Send Kemba Walker To Los Angeles

New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker is one of the veteran players who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. After Coach Tom Thibodeau removed him from their official rotation, rumors have started to swirl around Walker and his future with the Knicks. He may have recently managed to return to the court as a Knick, but there remains a big possibility for him to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Despite his struggle earlier this season, Walker is still expected to receive strong interest from teams that want to boost their backcourt.