Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Pajamas For Xmas Kiss

Priyanka Chopra was all silky pajamas for a romantic kiss under her twinkly Christmas tree this year - big surprise, the actress was getting a peck from husband Nick Jonas. The 39-year-old was all over her hubby's Instagram for Xmas this year - posting for his 31.9 million followers, singer Nick showed off the couple's stunning holiday decorations, alongside reminding fans that their marriage is rock-solid.

"From our family to yours," was the message from Jonas, with fans leaving over 2 million likes.