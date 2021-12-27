Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Pajamas For Xmas Kiss

Priyanka Chopra was all silky pajamas for a romantic kiss under her twinkly Christmas tree this year - big surprise, the actress was getting a peck from husband Nick Jonas. The 39-year-old was all over her hubby's Instagram for Xmas this year - posting for his 31.9 million followers, singer Nick showed off the couple's stunning holiday decorations, alongside reminding fans that their marriage is rock-solid.

"From our family to yours," was the message from Jonas, with fans leaving over 2 million likes.

Stuns In Xmas Snap

Scroll for the photo. It showed the two-some amid a towering and sparkly tree adorned with red baubles. With plenty of wrapped gifts behind them, the couple was seen contrasting one another in festive reds and greens - Priyanka wore a forest-green and satin pajama set with a kimono edge, with Nick rocking a red robe and white sneakers. The "family" offered no babies, but the couple's two dogs were present.

Priyanka was beaming and looking gorgeous as she got her kiss. More after the snap.

Priyanka, marrying Nick in 2018 and continuing to make headlines for being 10 years older than her husband, has been opening up on married life amid the global pandemic.

"This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family," she said on In Style's Ladies First podcast. Chopra added: "We didn't have a dramatic separation but because he was in and out, we had to be really careful."

Double Quarantine Situation

The Baywatch face continued: "He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that's usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don't really have much time. You have, like, two days off."

The recent Xmas snaps definitely shut down suggestions fans made earlier this month as they assumed the couple had split - Priyanka had removed "Jonas" from her social media profiles, having taken on her husband's last name when they tied the knot.

Putting Each Other First

On her podcast appearance, Chopra ensured she clarified: "We prioritise each other in everything that we do. We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets."

The Christmas kiss gained a like from country singer Kelsea Ballerini, with fans calling the two their "favorite people." "I don't think that the tree is big enough," a further user joked. Priyanka did not repost the snap - she last posted to Instagram five days ago.

