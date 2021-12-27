January Jones Flaunts Her Toned Abs in a Floral Bikini

January Jones might make headlines for her bikini curves, but the 43-year-old also has fans eyeing up her taut tummy. The Mad Men star spent much of 2021 slipping into Instagram swimwear looks peppered between more covered-up designer ones - one post, in particular, caught the eye around Halloween 2021, with January showing she's got quite the torso muscle.

Posting for her 1.1 million followers, the blonde went fun with skeleton props, and it looks like whatever she's doing in the gym (and putting on her plate) is working.

Stuns In Floral Bikini

Scroll for the photos, ones now sitting at over 110,000 likes - they also caught a like from Mad Men co-star Christina Hendricks. Jones posed all smiles while in shades and perched on brick steps from her L.A. home. The mom of one had gone with a feminine, low-cut, and pretty retro floral bikini in multicolor reds and yellows, with the two-piece affording a cleavage flash that stayed classy.

January posed amid Halloween decor and cobwebs, also wearing heeled mules. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

January has opened up regarding her fitness routine - big surprise, she joins the long list of celebrity Pilates worshippers, one not limited to 42-year-old Kourtney Kardashian and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Speaking to Shape, January revealed:

"I wanted to do something for my posture and core strength. Two or three years ago I started doing barre classes, and after that I took regular private Pilates lessons."

"Then a friend told me about Lagree Pilates," she added. "I’ve been doing it two to four times a week for the past year now, and I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle."

When You 'Look Better Naked'

Jones even told the outlet: "I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked."

The girl behind Betty Draper has made it pretty clear that she doesn't deprive herself, either. “If I want something—steak, a bagel—I’ll eat it. There’s no diet or strict set of rules. Last winter, I started drinking celery juice every day, and I’ve seen amazing results in my energy, digestion, and skin and how I sleep," she went on. Skip the jump for more.

That Flexible Yoga Shot

April 2021 marked a headline-making series of photos as January showed off her strength and flexibility in a poolside handstand - while she was supported by her trainer, the star nonetheless wowed her fans while in candy-pink spandex. The upside-down snaps showed January easing her legs towards a split, also delivering a straight 180 handstand while on a mat.

"For me, that’s what’s motivating. If there’s someone strong next to me, I definitely want to up my game," January also told Shape.

