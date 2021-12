Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis is one of the veteran big men who are expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. With the team heading toward a "substantial rebuild," Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz of The Athletic revealed that the Pacers have started listening to trade offers for Sabonis and some of their "veteran stalwarts."

Sabonis may have shown a drop in his numbers this season, but he's still garnering strong interest from teams that want to boost their frontcourt.