Melissa Gorga Shares Workout Responsible For Her Toned Legs

Dishing on her fitness secrets to the magazine, Gorga reveals her primary focus is toning her booty and abs through workouts that target "butts and guts."

"I feel like even if you’re a little bit heavier, it’s all about toning your body," said the reality star, who's maintained her curves throughout her years at the gym. "Work with what you’re working with, but keep it tight."

Getting candid about what she does to stay looking flawless, Gorga revealed that, for her, fitness "is a lifestyle," saying she doesn't do fad diets but rather sticks to "my own routine."

"I feel better when I eat healthy. If I don’t work out for a week or two, I feel miserable," she said.