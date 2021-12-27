Melissa Gorga Shares Workout Responsible For Her Toned Legs

At age 42, Melissa Gorga is spectacularly fit. While The Real Housewives of New Jersey star generously flaunts her toned legs, tight abs, and jaw-dropping figure on Instagram for her 2.3 million followers to admire, we were dying to know how the gorgeous brunette maintains her stunning physique.
Pouring through older interviews, we learned that she works out four to five days a week, with the reality star and entrepreneur telling US Weekly in July 2020 that she likes to "stay very consistent” with her fitness routine. Here's how she gets her sculpted body.