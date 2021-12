Fresh off their biggest win of the season, the Dallas Cowboys will host an Arizona Cardinals squad that's slumping over the past couple of weeks.

Both teams have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs and the Cowboys have already secured the top spot in the NFC East.

However, Dallas still needs to win out to have a shot at the first seed, while the Cardinals still have a chance to take the NFC West away from the Rams. Needless to say, this will be must-watch television.