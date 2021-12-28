Here's Why Snooki Won't Join The 'RHONJ' Cast

TV
Lindsay Cronin

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has made quite the living for herself on reality television.

Starting out on MTV's Jersey Shore in 2009 and continuing on with a number of other projects, including Snooki & Jwoww, Dancing With the Stars, The New Celebrity Apprentice, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, just about everyone knows who Snooki is.

In recent years, as she moves on from her wild person to focus on her life with husband Jionni LaValle and their three kids, many have wondered if Bravo will be her next stop.

Friendly With The 'RHONJ' Cast

In recent years, Snooki has been targeted with rumors of a potential role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey due to the fact that she is quite close with several members of the cast. In fact, she appears to be a very good friend of season 12 "friend" Traci Lynn Johnson and has frequently been seen with longtime cast member Melissa Gorga, who joined the show for season three.

But would Snooki ever consider taking part in the reality series herself?

Snooki Doesn't Like Drama

Despite her friendships with the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, Snooki said during a recent interview that she doesn’t think she can “hang” with the cast because she “hates drama.”

“I’m, like, terrified because some of those girls … they get into it,” she explained to Page Six.

“Even though I’m on a reality show, I hate drama. I like positivity and I like just having a good time and going home. I just feel like that would be wild,” she continued.

Although Snooki acknowledged her wild past, things have been much calmer in her life since she became a mom.

Shooting Down Rumors

According to Page Six, fans first began to speculate about Snooki's potential role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey in September 2020, during a time when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation wasn't filming.

But quickly, Snooki took to her social media page to shoot down the reports, telling her fans and followers on Twitter, “Idk how this started but I have not been asked to be a housewife. Sowwyyyyy.”

Following the post, Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga expressed disappointment, saying, “Damn it!!”

Snooki's Kids Think She's An Actress

Despite not wanting to be on the show, Snooki told Page Six she “enjoys” Gorga and has met Teresa Giudice on a number of occasions.

“They’re all really great," Snooki stated. "[But] me as a ‘Housewife,’ I don’t think I can hang. I don’t really go out. I like to stay home. I like to be in bed by eight.”

Snooki shares three children with LaValle, including 9-year-old Lorenzo, 7-year-old Giovanna, and 2-year-old Angelo.

“If they see anything, I’m, like, ‘Yeah, mommy’s acting. That’s not real, especially the old shows,’ so once they’re older I can explain exactly what happened,” Snooki noted.

