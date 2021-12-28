Here's Why Snooki Won't Join The 'RHONJ' Cast

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has made quite the living for herself on reality television.

Starting out on MTV's Jersey Shore in 2009 and continuing on with a number of other projects, including Snooki & Jwoww, Dancing With the Stars, The New Celebrity Apprentice, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, just about everyone knows who Snooki is.

In recent years, as she moves on from her wild person to focus on her life with husband Jionni LaValle and their three kids, many have wondered if Bravo will be her next stop.