A Look At All The NBA Players Khloé Kardashian Has Dated So Far

Shutterstock | 3695024

Sarah Haider

When it comes to romance and relationships, Khloé Kardashian seems to have a thing for NBA players.

A look at her dating history shows that she has been linked to several basketball players for over a decade.

The 37-year-old reality TV star was even married to an NBA player for some time and despite the marriage going south, Khloé’s obsession with basketball athletes didn’t stop there.

From that point onward, she continued to date other basketball professionals, but as luck would have it, things didn’t work out for her.

Continue reading to find out how many NBA players did Khloé Kardashian date.

The First Romances

Shutterstock | 3695024

According to Heat World, in 2009, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star dated NBA player Rashad McCants, who, at that time, was associated with Minnesota Timberwolves and later with Sacramento Kings.

Per the publication, McCants later blamed Khloé for ruining his basketball career. After breaking up with McCants, she moved on to briefly date American football running back Derrick Ward, the article said.

However, the relationship didn’t last long and she ended up falling in love with yet another NBA player, Lamar Odom.

Marriage With Lamar Odom

Shutterstock | 1486838

Only after a month of meeting NBA star player Lamar Odom, Khloé decided to tie the nuptial knot with him, that too in the year 2009.

Initially, the chemistry between the couple was unmistakable, so much so that Khloé’s fans believed the two were made for each other.

However, the marriage survived for a few years only, albeit a lot of troubles as the athlete had started consuming drugs.

According to CapitalXtra their divorce was finalised in 2016 while Odom was undergoing rehab.

James Harden And Rick Fox

SHUTTERSTOCK

The bitter experience with Odom couldn’t dampen Khloé’s spirits and her obsession with NBA players as, according to Capital Xtra, she was reportedly romantically linked to basketball player James Harden of the Houston Rockets for about eight months.

However, the model claimed that Harden cheated on her, so she called it quits.

Per Essentially Sports, the NBA player, on the other hand, opened up about the breakup and said that being in the headlines all the time because of his relationship with the Kardashian was “too much.”

“It was just too much. There was just a lot of nonsense, just saying my name for no reason,” the publication quoted him as saying. “I don’t like all the attention. I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that.”

Once Khloé parted ways with Harden, she — as expected — briefly dated yet another NBA player, Rich Fox. According to CapitalXtra, things could not be taken further and both ended the fling soon.

In Love With Tristian Thompson

Tristian Thompson | Instagram

When Khloé Kardashian started dating Canadian professional basketball star Tristian Thompson in 2016, fans weren’t surprised at all. Things between the two escalated quickly, and after a year of dating, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

According to Cheat Sheet things turned sour when Kardashian found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her, that too just a few days before she delivered their daughter, True Thompson in 2018.

Following the breakup, Khloé had an on-again-off-again relationship with Thompson, but he kept disappointing her by showing interest in other women. The famous couple finally called it quits in June 2021.

