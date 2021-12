Kaley Cuoco made Instagram melt with her cute-as-a-button Santa snap this Christmas - although her photo dates back to 1990. The 36-year-old sitcom star is fresh from a post taking fans way back to her childhood, when modeling was a gig and Santa Claus was a companion.

The Big Bang Theory star has gained over 34,000 likes for seemingly telling off a naughty Santa as she rocked a red-and-white dress, and it was the thumbs-up from her followers as she said: "Merry Christmas."