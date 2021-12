Jordyn Woods is in ribbed Xmas pajamas and showing off her Louis Vuitton gains - and that's minus the Porsche. The model and former BFF to Kylie Jenner was all smiles in her latest Instagram share, one showing a lavish Christmas gift display and some major affection from boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

The NBA player this year gifted Woods a sports car worth $82,000, plus an array of designer purses not limited to Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Prada, and Gucci. Check it out below.