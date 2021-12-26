Zendaya Bonds With 'Squid Game' Star HoYeon Jung In LA Visit

Zendaya and Squid Game actress HoYeon Jung are developing an adorable new friendship and we are here for this duo.

Fans have compared the gorgeous actresses with each other before because they are both known for their svelte frames and impressive fashion styles. The two finally had a chance to meet when HoYeon visited the US for a press tour.

According to the Korean model-turned-actress, she had an instant connection with the Spider-Man star, who she praised for being so kind and accommodating to her.