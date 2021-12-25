Khloe Kardashian Impresses In Skintight Glitter Xmas Dress

Khloe Kardashian looked mind-blowing in her Xmas dress yesterday - the 37-year-old didn't do her look by half this year. Posting to Instagram for the holidays, the E! star dazzled while going strappy and backless in a skintight and figure-hugging dress adorned with sparkle, and the likes came in fast.

Khloe is still front-page news as baby daddy Tristan Thompson's latest infidelity dominates headlines. She put the drama aside for her festive post, though, one seeing her home in California - and without Tristan.