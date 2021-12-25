Khloe Kardashian Impresses In Skintight Glitter Xmas Dress

Khloe Kardashian looked mind-blowing in her Xmas dress yesterday - the 37-year-old didn't do her look by half this year. Posting to Instagram for the holidays, the E! star dazzled while going strappy and backless in a skintight and figure-hugging dress adorned with sparkle, and the likes came in fast.

Khloe is still front-page news as baby daddy Tristan Thompson's latest infidelity dominates headlines. She put the drama aside for her festive post, though, one seeing her home in California - and without Tristan.

Stuns In Sparkly Xmas Dress

Scroll for the photos. Khloe, now in better shape than she's ever been, big-time flaunted her killer figure as she dropped a gallery of glamorous snaps. The Good American founder, definitely not in her best-selling jeans, posed for her 205 million followers while in a bootylicious and clingy silver dress.

Going strappy and quite likely braless, the KUWTK star offered a side and rear view as she stood amid a glass coffee table - fans may well have noticed the Louis Vuitton book on it.

See The Photos Below

All sleek blonde hair and holding a glass of champagne, Khloe stunned with family members in the background - "Twas the night before Christmas," the star wrote for a total 2.5 million+ likes. Quick to dig the snaps was reality star Savannah Chrisley, with Vanessa Bryant also leaving a long string of heart emoji.

"This body!!!"" came in from sister Kylie Jenner, currently expecting her second child. Pal Simon Huck, meanwhile, wrote: "Merry Christmas gorgeous! I love you!!" More after the gallery.

Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloe was cheated on by Tristan while pregnant with the former couple's daughter True, then again after her birth and with model Jordyn Woods. The latest sees Thompson admitting to an affair while with Khloe, with rumors swirling that he got another woman pregnant.

"He is going to be allowed to have a lifelong relationship with his daughter True and she is not going to prevent him from doing this. But as far as she is concerned, she will never get back together with him, not after this,” Hollywood Life claims.

She Opens Up

Taking to social media amid the news, Khloe wrote: “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now,” she tweeted. “Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Ahead of Christmas, Khloe also updated with 2018-born daughter True, holding up her only daughter and writing: "I’ve obviously been on the good list. Look at my gift! ♥️ she’s my greatest blessing." Khloe had, while with Tristan, moved out to Cleveland, OH to be with the basketball player. Probably no more OH flights, now.

