Kaia Gerber admitted that she had help from mom Cindy Crawford when she auditioned for American Horror Story.

Earlier this year, Kaia joined the 10th season of the horror anthology series. The model shared that she was super excited to be part of the Emmy-winning show and did her absolute best in her audition. She even obligated her supermodel mom to lend her hand.

Scroll down to find out how Cindy helped her get the part.