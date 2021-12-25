Chanel West Coast Spreads Christmas Cheer On Instagram

Chanel West Coast never fails to impress her 3.6 million Instagram fans with her amazing sense of style and gorgeous outfits.

And to her fans’ delight, she posts new pictures on the photo-and-video-sharing platform quite often.

Following her snap-sharing routine, the American TV personality took to her page and uploaded some new pictures to show off her Christmas look.

Chanel not only shared a snapshot but also treated her fans to a video in which she showed off her dance moves.

Continue scrolling for photos and a video too.

'West Coast Christmas'

Shutterstock | 564025

On Christmas Eve, Chanel West Coast posted two gorgeous snapshots of herself in which she could be seen rocking a tiny maroonish-red minidress with a straight-across neckline and white fur on the edges that perfectly accentuated her slim figure.

The 33-year-old star teamed her cute dress with a pair of black knee-high boots. In terms of makeup, she opted for matching lipstick and winged eyeliner. Chanel let her hair down, while in terms of accessories, she opted for a delicate silver bracelet and small drop earrings.

In the caption, Chanel wrote, “West Coast Christmas” followed by some Christmas-related emoji. She also asked fans which one of the two snapshots they like better.

'Santa Baby'

Shutterstock | 564025

West Coast, who gained popularity through MTV’s show Ridiculousness, also uploaded a TikTok video on her Instagram feed. In the clip, she could be seen wearing the same clothes, while the video was filmed in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

Chanel not only lip-synced to Eartha Kitt’s song “Santa Baby,” but also showed off her incredible dance moves.

As expected, her fans and followers fell in love with the video, so much so that they reacted to it with more than 132,000 likes. They also flocked to the comments section and posted love-filled messages for Chanel.

“Trillionaire vibes, happy holidays,” musical artist Damond Young wrote.

“Wow, I love queen!” model Eri Anton chimed in.

Christmas Makeover

Shutterstock | 2914948

Chanel West Coast not only wowed her fans with her sexy outfit and dance moves but she also shared two up-close images to show off her Christmas makeup.

Her makeup comprised a dark red lipstick that perfectly highlighted her plump lips. She opted for a metallic green eyeshadow for a glamorous look, while she finished off her makeup with a tinge of maroon blusher.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her makeup products were from the “Rudolph Collection” of Colorpop Cosmetics.

‘Merry Christmas’

Shutterstock | 1092671

Chanel West Coast posted another set of sultry snapshots on Instagram in which she could be seen posing with her back turned towards the camera. She also sent temperatures soaring by showing off her pert derriere.

In the caption, she wished her fans Merry Christmas. “I hope everyone has an amazing holiday!” she wrote. Once again, she asked her fans and followers which one of the three pictures they like the most.

The post became an instant hit, and within 20 minutes of having been posted, the snaps garnered more than 20,000 likes and 700-plus comments.

