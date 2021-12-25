Kendall Jenner Impresses In Fabulous Christmas Dress

Kendall Jenner might well win on the Xmas dress front this year. The 26-year-old supermodel updated her Instagram right on time yesterday, dropping her Christmas Eve update by her stunning home Xmas decorations and delighting her followers - plus a fair few celebrities.

The KUWTK star went classy as she posed in front of two lit-up trees from her California mansion, also including a little wine-sipping while showing off a floor-length and gorgeous black dress. Check out the photos and celeb reactions below.