Kendall Jenner Impresses In Fabulous Christmas Dress

Kendall Jenner might well win on the Xmas dress front this year. The 26-year-old supermodel updated her Instagram right on time yesterday, dropping her Christmas Eve update by her stunning home Xmas decorations and delighting her followers - plus a fair few celebrities.

The KUWTK star went classy as she posed in front of two lit-up trees from her California mansion, also including a little wine-sipping while showing off a floor-length and gorgeous black dress. Check out the photos and celeb reactions below.

Scroll for the photos. The 818 tequila founder delighted her 207 million followers by opening with a figure-flaunting pose while outfitted in a sleeveless, fitted, and flared train dress - all-black was the sleek look from Kendall, whose dress was fit for the red carpet.

The brunette had gone for a bit of a fishtail finish as she highlighted both her waistline and her Xmas decor, with a swipe right showing her on a white oversized couch and enjoying a drink.

Taking to her caption, Kendall wrote: "Merry Christmas," and she gained over 8 million likes for the upload. "Beautifulllll" came in from singer Normani. Mom Kris Jenner, meanwhile, wrote: "I mean....WOW." A like also came in from Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.

The photos came just ahead of Kendall's NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker's big game as the Golden State Warriors face off the Phoenix Suns - no doubt, trusty girlfriend Kendall will be watching. Keep scrolling for more photos after the jump.

Fresh Anxiety Reveal

Much like fellow model Bella Hadid, Kendall has been opening up on her mental health, shutting down suggestions that a glamorous modeling career might mean having it easy. The latest sees the Alo Yoga face revealing it's the opposite, telling Vogue:

"I remember being really young, I'd say like eight, nine, 10, like around that time. And I remember having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that. In hindsight, now I know that that was obviously anxiety."

And She's Judged

Continuing, the Versace ambassador said: “There [are] going to be those people that say, ‘What does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’ And I’ll never sit here and say I’m not fortunate…[but] I’m still a human being at the end of the day. And no matter what someone has or doesn’t have, it doesn’t mean they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions.”

Kendall's Xmas post also comes as sister Kylie Jenner returns to Instagram after a long silence, this following the Travis Scott concert tragedy.

