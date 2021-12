Ho! Ho!! Ho!!! Christmas is upon us, and so is a new Kardashian era, as Kourtney Kardashian dips her toes into uncharted territory. The Kardashian clan roused Instagram and their millions of followers earlier today when they simultaneously teased a “Jingle Bells” cover featuring Kourt, her mom, and her fiancé.

Kourtney shared the post with accompanying links to her 156 million followers via Instastory, while Khloe posted for her 205 million followers on her feed.

See the post below!