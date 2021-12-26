Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons To Kings For De'Aaron Fox & Buddy Hield A No-Brainer For Daryl Morey

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After being blamed for their failure to reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Simmons has informed the team about his desire to leave Philadelphia and start a new journey somewhere else.

Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, but most people believe that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.