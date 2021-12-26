Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons To Kings For De'Aaron Fox & Buddy Hield A No-Brainer For Daryl Morey

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After being blamed for their failure to reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Simmons has informed the team about his desire to leave Philadelphia and start a new journey somewhere else.

Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, but most people believe that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

Ben Simmons To Sacramento Kings

Wikimedia Commons

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons would still be a great addition to aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline. One of the teams that are heavily linked to the former No. 1 pick since the 2021 NBA offseason is the Sacramento Kings.

In a recent article, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that the Kings are one of the seven teams that have expressed a strong interest in acquiring Simmons from the Sixers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Kings' 'Best Offer' For Ben Simmons

Wikimedia Commons

In his own piece, Criss Partee of Deadspin discussed the rumors linking Simmons to the Kings. Partee believes that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey should no longer think twice before sending Simmons to Sacramento if the Kings offered them trade package featuring De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, and Marvin Bagley III.

"Morey should jump at this deal before the Kings change their minds: Simmons to Sacramento in return for Fox, Hield, and Bagley," Partee wrote. "This might be the best offer to come across Morey’s desk this year for Simmons. Hell, I’d take Fox and Hield alone for Simmons if I was Philly. But we know Morey ain’t going out like that. Apparently, he needs to feel like he really won the trade."

Why The Proposed Trade Is No-Brainer For The Sixers?

Wikimedia Commons

The proposed blockbuster deal with the Kings is indeed a no-brainer for Morey and the Sixers. Aside from putting an end to the drama surrounding the team, the suggested trade would also allow them to trade Simmons for two backcourt starters in Fox and Hield and a young and promising talent that they could develop in Bagley III.

Fox and Hield would give the Sixers two prolific scorers who would complement Joel Embiid on the court. Fox would immediately replace Simmons as the team's starting point guard, while Hield would address their need for improvement in terms of floor-spacing.

Kings Get A New Centerpiece

Wikimedia Commons

Trading Fox, Hield, and Bagley III for Simmons seems like an overpay for the Kings. However, the proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring if they want to undergo another full-scale rebuild. Simmons may not be a three-point threat like Fox and Hield, but most people would agree that he has a higher ceiling than the two Kings' guards.

Compared to Fox, Hield, and other young players on the Kings' roster, Simmons has more potential to become a legitimate superstar and a future NBA Hall of Famer.

