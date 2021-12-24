How Becky Lynch & Natalya Took Different Paths To The Top Of WWE

Wrestling
Both Natalya and Becky Lynch started their pro-wrestling careers in the early 2000s. During the early parts of their careers, they struck up a friendship. Lynch often worked in Canada with Natalya and they also toured together in Japan.

During an interview leading up to the SummerSlam 2019 clash, Lynch spoke about the bond they formed during those early days.

“We’ve known each other for 14 years. I had my first tour with Nattie 14 years ago in Japan," Lynch said. "Before that, I met her, I think in September in Canada and we’ve got through a lot. We were the closest of friends."

As the early 2000s moved into the mid-2000s, however, their careers veered away from each other. For Becky, it seemed as though her career might be over altogether. Scroll down to learn more.

Natalya Signs With WWE, Becky Lynch Leaves Wrestling



In 2006, two things happened: Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and 3 of his relatives, including Natalya, were promptly signed to the company. Also, Becky Lynch suffered a concussion while wrestling in Germany and decided she was no longer going to wrestle. After having sparked that bond while touring independent wrestling companies around the world, it seemed as though Natalya was destined to be a star but Becky Lynch's dream was over.

In 2013, Lynch would be lured back into the business. She'd sign with WWE, where Natalya had by this time been making a name for herself for years.

Natalya Sets Milestones For Most Wins, Matches, And PPV Matches In WWE History

Since first signing with WWE, Natalya became someone the company instantly trusted. She's now been with them for 14-straight years. In that time, she has set numerous different milestones with the company. She is recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as having had the most matches of any female performer in WWE history, the most PPV matches of any female performer in WWE history, and has had the most wins of any female performer in WWE history. In terms of longevity, she is the greatest female performer in WWE history.

Becky Lynch has accomplished numerous milestones herself, but different ones. Scroll down to learn more.

Becky Lynch's Breakthrough Success & The Women's Revolution

Shutterstock | 173127184

While Natalya was becoming WWE's Ironwoman, Lynch was helping to create the women's revolution in NXT, having stellar matches with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

Then in 2019, Lynch's popularity began to explode. So much so that she was scheduled to headline WrestleMania 35 in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. It would be the first time female performers would headline a WrestleMania, and Lynch would be the one to walk away with the victory.

Natalya is the grizzled veteran, the Ironwoman, and the one everyone in the industry respects. Lynch is the trailblazer, the people's choice, and the first woman to win a WrestleMania main event. Two different paths to the top of WWE.

They have been on opposing sides before, however. In fact, Natalya is currently training Becky Lynch's challenger on the Day 1 PPV.

Natalya Is Training Becky Lynch's Current Rival



Becky Lynch is currently involved in a storyline with Liv Morgan. They will face each other for the RAW Women's Championship on the Day 1 PPV New Year's Day. Morgan hones her skills in Natalya's home, where she has a ring set up to help train current WWE Superstars.

“I am proud of Liv because she has been training with us in the dungeon,” Natalya said. “She’s been training with us for over a year. I said to Liv, ‘it’s so cool to see.’ Because training isn’t once every six months. Training is being consistent every single week, on days that you’re tired.”

Considering Natalya's intimate knowledge of Becky Lynch's wrestling game, perhaps she is teaching Morgan some tricks that will help her win the RAW Women's title.

