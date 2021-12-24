Is Beth Phoenix Returning To WWE?



Ian Carey

Earlier this month, Beth Phoenix revealed that she is stepping away from her role as a commentator for WWE's NXT brand. This has led to some speculation that the 41-year-old could be gearing up for a return to the ring. Those rumors have only increased since her husband Edge has entered a feud with The Miz, and his wife Maryse.

WWE recently announced that Miz and Maryse are set to renew their wedding vows on this coming Monday's edition of RAW. Some believe it is only a matter of time before Beth Phoenix shows up on RAW herself in order to help her husband in his rivalry.

Scroll down to learn more about Beth Phoenix's possible return to the ring.

Edge & Beth Phoenix vs The Miz and Maryse



The speculation is that Phoenix would return and the Miz vs Edge rivalry would turn into the Miz/Maryse vs Edge/Phoenix rivalry. Miz has also been playing up the idea lately that he'll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame someday. Edge and Phoenix are both WWE Hall of Famers, so perhaps Miz wants to solidify a spot for himself and his wife by defeating them.

It wouldn't be the only storyline that Phoenix could be involved in, however. One future WWE Hall of Famer has said she still wants to win tag-team gold with her. Scroll down to find out who that person is.

Natalya Wants To Win Tag Team Gold With Beth Phoenix



During Beth Phoenix's last run in WWE, she teamed with Natalya. The pair even challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

In a recent interview with Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, Natalya says that winning tag-team gold along with Phoenix is a goal she still has left to accomplish in her career.

"How cool would it be for Beth Phoenix and I to win the women’s tag team championships together.” said Natalya, “I think that would be so freaking cool because Beth is my best friend, also a WWE Hall Of Famer. To do that together with her would be so much fun.”

Scroll down to learn more about Phoenix possibly feuding with Maryse.

Beth Phoenix To Feud With Maryse?



According to a report from the website PW Insider, there was talk recently backstage during a RAW show of Phoenix being involved in a feud with Maryse while their husbands, Edge and The Miz, had their own rivalry. The report continued to state that Maryse has re-signed with the company. She is not simply coming back from time to time to support her husband. Her signing has fuelled speculation that Phoenix could be the next to return.

For Beth Phoenix, she's already had a Hall of Fame career, having been inducted in 2017. Another run would only be icing on the cake. Scroll down to learn about her many accomplishments in WWE.

Beth Phoenix's Hall Of Fame Career

Beth Phoenix's first run with WWE began in 2001 and lasted until 2012 when she stepped away from the ring. During that time she won the WWE Women's Championship 3x and the Divas Championship once. She also won the Slammy for "Diva of the Year" in 2008.

In 2017, Beth Phoenix was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She would begin work as a commentator for the NXT brand shortly after. She also returned in 2019 to team with Natalya. She's already accomplished much, but it appears she might not be finished just yet.

