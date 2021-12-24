Was 'RHUGT' Renewed for Season Two?

Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps filmed the first season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Turks and Caicos this past spring. And, last month, the Real Housewives spinoff began streaming on Peacock.

Immediately a hit with longtime followers and fans of the Bravo reality series, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girl Trip offered a new look at the drama amongst the ladies before wrapping its debut season on December 9.

The Future of 'RHUGT' Has Been Confirmed

Melissa Gorga | Instagram

Earlier this week, following the season one finale of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, The Cinemaholic shared a report with readers in regard to a potential second season of the Bravo spinoff.

So, will there be a RHUGT season two? There sure will.

In September, as fans awaited the premiere of season one, a number of famous Real Housewives reunited at the Berkshires mansion of Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley.

Who will be included on the new season? Read on for more.

A 'RHOC' OG Filmed Season Two in September

Melissa Gorga | Instagram

According to the outlet, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two, which is expected to begin streaming sometime in the second quarter of 2022, will include Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alums Phaedra Park and Eva Marcille.

The show will also include Vicki Gunvalson, an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and her former co-star, Tamra Judge.

What Will 'RHUGT' Be Like?

Tamra Judge | Instagram

As for what fans should expect to see on the upcoming second season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which was renewed earlier this year, The Cinemaholic said it is safe to assume that Glanville will be her usual, controversial self, engaging in a number of tiffs with her cast mates.

Viewers will also be pleased to see the reunion of Gunvalson and Judge, who were one set of the longest-running Real Housewives besties before they excited their show in January 2020.

Vicki Gunvalson Reportedly Battles Brandi Glanville

Tamra Judge | Instagram

The outlet went on to reveal that Medley bonded a lot with the ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Parks and Marcille, and noted that there was some sort of issue that arose between Gunvalson and Glanville.

Although it is unclear what Gunvalson and Glanville's issue was about, a social media photo of the two of them with Judge surfaced in late-September, which may have suggested that they ended filming on good terms.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season one is currently streaming on Peacock.

