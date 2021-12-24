Was 'RHUGT' Renewed for Season Two?

Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Ramona Singer, and Luann de Lesseps filmed the first season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in Turks and Caicos this past spring. And, last month, the Real Housewives spinoff began streaming on Peacock.
Immediately a hit with longtime followers and fans of the Bravo reality series, Real Housewives: Ultimate Girl Trip offered a new look at the drama amongst the ladies before wrapping its debut season on December 9.