Hailey Bieber Celebrates Tequila In Skimpy Bikini

Hailey Bieber has been shouting out tequila - and not just any one - while rocking a revealing bikini. The 25-year-old supermodel was all chill vibes in her swimwear in an Instagram post made earlier this year - posing for a stunning and low-key boat snap, the wife to Justin Bieber stunned in her two-piece, also name-dropping a brand that got very famous with its 2021 launch.

Hailey was giving a nod to model Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila - clearly, the E! star can rely on her famous friends for promo.

Tequila Time

Shutterstock | 242987224

Scroll for the photo. It showed the new Victoria's Secret face plonked on her front and shot with a polaroid finish. Hailey was by railings overlooking a serene water setting amid hills - taking up the foreground, the blonde rocked a fun yellow-and-brown bikini showing off some peach, also going makeup-free and with her hair tied up.

In front of Hailey was a bottle of Kendall's 818 tequila, with subsequent photos showing Hailey's travels - with more swimwear action. Swipe for the pics below, scroll for more.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the YSL ambassador wrote: "Gals weekend" with a check emoji. She gained over 2 million likes for the post - and pal Kendall likely packed in some profits. 818 launched earlier this year, although Jenner did face cultural appropriation backlash for the Mexico-crafted tequila.

“For almost four years I’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila,” Kendall wrote while launching her product.

“After dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳), 3.5 years later I think we’ve done it!" she added.

Joining VS

Shutterstock | 242987224

Hailey, this year fronting brands including Bare Minerals and Jimmy Choo, is freshly signed up to lingerie giant Victoria's Secret, a brand Kendall once held a VS Angel status with.

"We are excited to announce model and advocate Hailey Bieber as our newest VS Collective Member," Victoria's Secret said in a statement. "She will join an ever-growing group of trailblazing partners who share a common passion to drive positive change." The label is currently undergoing a massive rebrand amid non-inclusive backlash.

It's Her Honor

Meanwhile, Bieber released a note on IG as she began promoting the undies company, telling her followers:

"I am so happy to announce that I am joining the @victoriassecret #VSCollective - a platform for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way. Looking forward to partnering with VS on this m journey and all to come! 💞"

Hailey continues to make headlines for her marriage to "Peaches" singer Justin. The two tied the knot in 2018 in a low-key and courthouse wedding.

