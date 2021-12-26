NFL Rumors: The Most Likely Trade Destinations For Deshaun Watson

Even non-NFL fans have been talking about Deshaun Watson over the past couple of months, but not precisely for his great performances.

The Clemson product made the news for demanding a trade out of the Houston Texans. Shortly after, he was hit with 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct.

Needless to say, Watson hasn't been able to suit up this season as his legal turmoil is still out there.

But a renewed optimism about a resolution has once again sparked trade rumors around the league. With that in mind, let's count down the most likely trade destinations for him.