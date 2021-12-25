Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Is Frustrated With Dak Prescott And The Offense

Ernesto Cova

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL this season.

Nonetheless, that has had little to do with their offense, as it's been their defense that's carried the load for most of the year.

Moreover, it seems like they've failed to make the most of Amari Cooper, who recently expressed his frustration for his lack of usage in the red zone:

“I got to be honest, it actually does (bother me),'' Cooper said, per FanNation. "I feel like I could be a huge part of (fixing the offense), so that’s what frustrates me.''

Amari Cooper Is Frustrated WIth The Lack Of Red-Zone Targets

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Amari_Cooper_2019.jpg

The Cowboys' offense has been pedestrian over the past month and a half, struggling to move the chains and execute in the final third of the field.

And even though they're still winning, the team is far from satisfied with the way they've performed thus far:

"Yeah, we’re winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that,” Cooper confessed. "We’re not really as explosive as we should be. We’re not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals.''

Cooper Says He Can Help Turn The Offense Around

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Amari_Cooper.jpg

Cooper has amassed just 9 receptions for 100 yards over the past three games.

Moreover, he's got just 53 receptions for 683 yards and 6 touchdowns all season, taking a backseat to CeeDee Lamb as the team's primary weapon in the passing game:

“I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets,'' added Cooper. "We can do more on third down if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I think I can definitely help change that.”

Dak Prescott Knows He Needs To Be Better

Part of the offense's struggles has to be credited to Dak Prescott's recent slumps.

The talented QB knows that he's got to be better and make better decisions on the field to put his teammates in a position to succeed:

"I do realize I'm not playing my best ball, I haven't been playing it," Prescott told the team's website. "I've made some poor decisions, I guess you could say. But that's kind of part of it. I wouldn't say it's 'slump' material. But definitely not up to my standard and expectations."

Prescott Says He'll Run More

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cowboys_Dak_Prescott_(50121510011).jpg

Prescott knows that he's more dangerous when he's also hurting defenses with his feet, which is why he vowed to become a dual-threat quarterback again after barely running the football this season:

“I think there is a time you will see (me running the ball) more,” Dak added, as quoted by FanSided.“Whether it’s division football, playoff football, whatever it is, yeah that will be a weapon.”

The Cowboys won't be thrilled to hear that as he's coming off a major injury, but it seems like that's the only way to stretch the field and find his offensive groove back.

