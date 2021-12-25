Cowboys News: Amari Cooper Is Frustrated With Dak Prescott And The Offense

The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the most consistent teams in the NFL this season.

Nonetheless, that has had little to do with their offense, as it's been their defense that's carried the load for most of the year.

Moreover, it seems like they've failed to make the most of Amari Cooper, who recently expressed his frustration for his lack of usage in the red zone:

“I got to be honest, it actually does (bother me),'' Cooper said, per FanNation. "I feel like I could be a huge part of (fixing the offense), so that’s what frustrates me.''