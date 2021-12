American model Hailey Bieber is well-known for her beautiful looks, stunning body, as well as her chic sense of style.

However, there is a rather lesser-known aspect of her aesthetic self that many have not noticed: her tattoos.

According to Bustle, Hailey has more than 20 tattoos on her body. Even though they are tiny, delicate, and strategically placed, they are not always easily noticeable.

Continue reading to know more about Hailey’s tattoos and what was her motivation behind getting inked.