NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Send Russell Westbrook To Pacers For Myles Turner & Caris LeVert

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook last summer with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would strengthen their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers expected in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite forming their own "Big Three," the Lakers are currently on a three-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with a 16-16 record.

With his inconsistent performance and struggle to make himself fit with James and Davis, rumors have started to circulate that the Lakers may exploring moving Westbrook before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.