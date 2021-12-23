NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Send Russell Westbrook To Pacers For Myles Turner & Caris LeVert

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook last summer with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would strengthen their chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Lakers expected in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite forming their own "Big Three," the Lakers are currently on a three-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference with a 16-16 record.

With his inconsistent performance and struggle to make himself fit with James and Davis, rumors have started to circulate that the Lakers may exploring moving Westbrook before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Russell Westbrook To Indiana Pacers

One of the potential trade partners for the Lakers in the deal involving Westbrook is the Indiana Pacers. In a recent article, Nicole Ganglani of ClutchPoints discussed a hypothetical trade idea that would allow the Lakers to dump Westbrook to the Pacers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Westbrook to the Pacers in exchange for Myles Turner and Caris LeVert. The suggested deal would be a no-brainer for the Lakers. Aside from dumping Westbrook and his massive salary to Indiana, they would also receive two starting-caliber players in Turner and LeVert.

Myles Turner Boosts Lakers' Frontcourt

Turner would be an incredible acquisition for the Lakers, especially now that Anthony Davis is expected to miss several games with an injury. Turner may not be as good as a healthy Davis, but he could temporarily fill the hole that he would be leaving in the Lakers' frontcourt. His potential arrival in Los Angeles would boost their performance on both ends of the floor.

Turner would give the Lakers a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, a quality rim protector, and a decent floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 12.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Caris LeVert Eases Russell Westbrook's Departure

LeVert would also be a great addition to the Lakers. With Westbrook heading to Indiana, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will likely have to rely on James as their primary playmaker. The acquisition of LeVert would help them ease the loads on James' shoulders in terms of playmaking and ball handling.

Aside from his ability to run the offense, LeVert would also give the Lakers another reliable scoring option and a legitimate threat from the three-point range. This season, he's averaging 16.4 points while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

In her article, Ganglani explained why trading Turner and LeVert for Westbrook would make sense for the Pacers.

"The Pacers can gain from acquiring Westbrook because they’re a rebuilding team and frankly Russ alone won’t raise their ceiling," Ganglani wrote. "The Pacers can tank with Russ and continue to sell tickets or gain traction."

The Pacers could actually obtain more assets from trading their two starters to the Lakers. In the potential deal that would send Westbrook to Indiana, the Pacers could ask the inclusion of Talen Horton-Tucker and a future first-round pick in the Lakers' final offer.

