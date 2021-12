The Dallas Cowboys currently hold one of the best records in the NFL. But unlike what's happened over the past decade or so, it has been their defense and not the offense that has carried them to this point.

That's especially shocking considering they have a plethora of weapons at Dak Prescott's disposal. However, the QB has struggled to be at his best during the past month or so.

And, according to him, part of the struggles come from the fact that he's not running as often as he used to.