Who Do Roman Reigns And Becky Lynch Play In 'Rumble'?

Both Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch voice characters in the animated film "Rumble'. The movie was released on December 15th on Paramount + and is based on the graphic novel by Rob Harrell.

The film takes place in a universe where monsters and humans co-exist and compete in a sport known as monster wrestling. Every city has its own wrestler that represents it but after a wrestler named Tentacular wins the world title, he says he no longer wants to represent his city.

Scroll down to learn who Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch voice in the film.