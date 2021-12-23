Who Do Roman Reigns And Becky Lynch Play In 'Rumble'?

Wrestling
Shutterstock | 564025

Ian Carey

Both Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch voice characters in the animated film "Rumble'. The movie was released on December 15th on Paramount + and is based on the graphic novel by Rob Harrell.

The film takes place in a universe where monsters and humans co-exist and compete in a sport known as monster wrestling. Every city has its own wrestler that represents it but after a wrestler named Tentacular wins the world title, he says he no longer wants to represent his city.

Scroll down to learn who Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch voice in the film.

The Latest

Roman Reigns Says 'Aquaman' Would Have Made More Money With Him In The Lead Role

NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson Drawing Trade Interest From Cleveland Browns

Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Becky Lynch: 5 Things You May Not Know About "The Man"

Micah Parsons Looks To Dominate Taylor Heinicke For The Second Time This Season

Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch Voice Characters In 'Rumble'

Shutterstock | 564025

Roman Reigns voices the character of Ramarilla Jackson in the film. Jackson is a gorilla-like monster with ram horns who competes in the sport of monster wrestling.

As for Becky Lynch, she also voices the character of a monster wrestler in "Rumble'. Her character is a reptile-like monster known as Axehammer and competes in the underground world of wrestling.

Lynch and Reigns are among several big names that are attached to the film. Scroll down to learn who else voices characters in "Rumble'.

Wrestling

Roman Reigns Reveals He Could Be Leaving WWE Soon

Roman Reigns is WWE's top star but he could be leaving the promotion "sooner rather than later".

By Ian Carey

Terry Crews, Tony Danza, Charles Barkley, and Will Arnett Star In 'Rumble'

Shutterstock | 673594

Terry Crews voices the character of Tentacular in "Rumble'. His character is the new world champion in the film who decides to no longer represent the city of Stoker. Tony Danza voices Tentacular's coach named Siggy.

Will Arnett voices the character of Steve/Rayburn Jr. in the film. He is a giant red reptile monster who competes in amateur wrestling. Charles Barkley voices Rayburn Sr., Rayborn Jr.'s father.

Scroll down to find out what the critics are saying about "Rumble'.

Becky Lynch Accused Of Stealing From Ric Flair

Becky Lynch Attacked By Liv Morgan At Seth Rollins' Wrestling School

"Rumble' Panned By Critics

Shutterstock | 564025

Critics have not been kind in their reviews of "Rumble'. It currently holds a 29% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have been a bit more generous, however. They have given the film a 58% approval rating on the same site.

"Weighed down by its inability to fully commit to a story about fathers and lacking a fighting spirit, Rumble is far from being a must-see animation," wrote Nadir Samara from Screen Rant.

Other reviews were more positive, however.

"There are shortcomings to "Rumble," but it provides a breezy sit with lots of monster-hurling action and spunky sports movie formula, offering enjoyable," wrote Brian Orndorf from Blue-Ray.com.

Scroll down to learn what other acting roles Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch have landed recently.

Other Acting Roles Performed By Roman Reigns And Becky Lynch

Shutterstock | 564025

Roman Reigns has stated that he hopes to make a go of it in Hollywood after his wrestling career is done. He's also teased that could be "sooner rather than later" as well. His film and television credits include The Wrong Missy, Elena of Avalor, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

As for Becky Lynch, she has a degree in acting and once performed as a stunt woman for the show Vikings. She also performed in the season 5 premiere of the television show Billions.

Read Next

Must Read

You Won't Believe Kendall Jenner's Secret Talent

How Much Did Miley Cyrus Make From ‘Hannah Montana’?

Erika Jayne Pantless In Boots With Exciting Announcement

Why Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Zodiac Signs Points To A Fiery Match

Miley Cyrus Is So Relatable Despite Her Superstardom

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.