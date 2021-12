Melissa Gorga has been earning herself cash while shouting out cocktails and bikini-clad. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star knows better than to opt-out of a promotional gain - posting for her 2.3 million Instagram followers this year, the Bravo face got her influencer game on and her swimwear one, even including husband Joe Gorga in the photos.

Melissa's update came shouting out her partnership with Loyal9, a brand she plugs on the semi-regular. Check out the action below.