Dallas Cowboys Stars Who Struggled With Drugs And Substance Abuse

The Dallas Cowboys aren't only one of the wealthiest sports franchises in the world but also one of the most popular teams in the National Football League.

Winners of five Super Bowls and with some of the greatest players in football history going through their ranks, the Cowboys were one of the most dominant teams in the league a couple of decades ago.

Nonetheless, it hasn't all been good for America's Team, as some of their standouts have been mixed with off-field controversies. Here, we'll talk about the four best Cowboys players who struggled with drugs and substance abuse.