Things are quickly heating up between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson as insiders reveal the lovebirds plan to spend a lot of time together this holiday season. The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live funnyman has reportedly been invited by his new girlfriend to her mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas eve bash. After that, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is considering flying to Miami to be with her beau for his Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party gig.

Keep scrolling for the details.