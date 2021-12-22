How Hailey Bieber & Selena Gomez Actually Get Along

Justin Bieber has been happily married to Hailey Bieber for three years now, yet some fans are still having a hard time picturing the Canadian singer, 27, with anyone else but his pop star ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Ever since the Biebers got hitched in September 2018, six months after the "Peaches" crooner and the former Disney alum, 29, ended their eight-year on-and-off relationship, people have been taking jabs at his supermodel wife on social media.

From constantly comparing Hailey to Selena and saying the latter was a "better" match for Justin, to linking the artists' recent songs to their shared past romance, fans have continuously taunted Mrs. Bieber about her husband's former lover. Here's the scoop on the story and what the two ladies actually think about each other.