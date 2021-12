Teresa Giudice is a loving mother of four to daughters Gia, Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana, who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

As fans will recall, Giudice spent 11 months in prison after Joe was charged with bankruptcy fraud.

Giudice is loyal through and through and extremely passionate about those she loves -- even if it means getting physical.

She's currently engaged to boyfriend Luis Ruelas after a divorce from Joe last year, and the couple lives together in New Jersey.

Are you most like Teresa Giudice?