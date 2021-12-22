Harry Styles' Dating History: Taylor Swift & Kendall Jenner To Olivia Wilde

Styles' first high-profile relationship was with British TV and radio presenter Caroline Flack. The pair, who shared a 14-year age gap, met in 2011 after Styles and his One Direction bandmates competed on X Factor. Flack would later go on to host the show, as well as Love Island and BBC's Dancing With The Stars.

While they only dated briefly, the pair kept their romance private until paparazzi photos of Styles leaving Flack's home one morning let the world in on their secret. Because of their age difference -- he was 17 at the time, while she was 31 -- the relationship was branded controversial.

Looking back on the romance in her autobiography, Storm in a C Cup, Flack recollected: “I already knew that he had a crush on me, he’d made it pretty obvious. He’d said it in magazines and he’d said it to friends.”

She continued: "We were both single, we got on well and we had a laugh. It was only when it became public knowledge that things turned sour."

Flack added: “After that anyone could say anything. In the street, people started shouting at me ‘pedophile’ and ‘pervert.’”

According to Seventeen, the TV host began getting death threats from One Directioners, ultimately causing Flack and Styles to split.

Styles tweeted at the time that their breakup “was a mutual decision,” calling Flack “one of the kindest, sweetest people I know,” per US Weekly.

Flack died by suicide in February 2020 at age 40 after struggling with mental health. According to several publications, Styles paid a tribute to his ex at the Brit Awards that month by wearing a black ribbon on his lapel -- a traditional symbol of remembrance or mourning. See it below.