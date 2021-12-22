Harry Styles' Dating History: Taylor Swift & Kendall Jenner To Olivia Wilde

After a fling with Made in Chelsea reality star Caggie Dunlop, 32, the English crooner embarked on his fourth romantic relationship of 2012 with Taylor Swift. The famous musical duo dated between October 2012 and January 2013, with Swift reportedly breaking things off with Styles over an argument they had during a trip to the Caribbean.
According to a US Weekly source, the former One Direction member "said something he shouldn't have," although Hollywood Life put the breakup down to Styles kissing another woman behind Taylor's back.
Reminiscing about the relationship years later, the "Steal My Girl" singer told Rolling Stone in 2017 that "certain things don't work out."
"There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it's still wrong," he said, via Entertainment Tonight.
The former couple is believed to have put their whirlwind romance into song, with fans speculating that Taylor's "Out of the Woods" and "Style" songs, as well as "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "I Wish You Would," were about Styles. Meanwhile, his "Perfect" and "Two Ghosts" songs are thought to be about Swift.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, Styles shared: "I mean, I don't know if [Swift's song] are about me or not… but the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere."
He continued: "In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than, 'This didn't work out, and that's bad.' And if you run into that person, maybe it's awkward, maybe you have to get drunk, but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it's the best s**t ever. So thank you."