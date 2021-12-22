Miley Cyrus Is So Relatable Despite Her Superstardom

The world may have all sorts of opinions – good and bad – about Miley Cyrus but you gotta love her honesty. For someone who’s been famous for much of her life, whether as the kid of another celeb (Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus) or as a megastar in her own right, the 29-year-old singer/actress is so “un-celebrity.”

Cyrus sat down with Elle for an interview in 2016, in which she talked about her Hollywood life (and other celebs) in a very candid way. Let’s look back at the details below.