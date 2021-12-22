Miley Cyrus Is So Relatable Despite Her Superstardom

The world may have all sorts of opinions – good and bad – about Miley Cyrus but you gotta love her honesty. For someone who’s been famous for much of her life, whether as the kid of another celeb (Achy Breaky Heart singer Billy Ray Cyrus) or as a megastar in her own right, the 29-year-old singer/actress is so “un-celebrity.”

Cyrus sat down with Elle for an interview in 2016, in which she talked about her Hollywood life (and other celebs) in a very candid way. Let’s look back at the details below.

On Sucking Up

The Hannah Montana star has her own lingo for Hollywood culture. “System” is the word she uses to refer to the entertainment industry and “doing it” is a nicer way of saying “sucking up.” She says she used to be part of the system but she isn’t anymore. And she’s totally against “doing it,” whether it’s others sucking up to her or vice versa. And that is why the Wrecking Ball singer can speak so bluntly about the “system” and the insincerity that comes with it.

On Zits And Makeup

From wearing makeup to selling makeup, Cyrus has some very strong opinions about what’s expected of a celeb. “That's why you don't see me, like, on the sides of buses, selling sh-t. I mean, what am I going to do—sell makeup? Mostly, I tell people, Don't wear makeup,” she said. “I mean, I cover my zits, but besides that, I don't really wear it.”

And speaking of zits, she added, “My zits were all crazy; I've gone through some hair trauma. That's how I started sticking out my tongue in pictures. Because I hate everyone being so serious.” (Okay, that explains it.)

On Not Being An Asshole

One of the reasons for Cyrus’ authenticity is the fact that she’s “had a lot of good people in my life” who are “so down to earth.” She added, “Just because you're an artist doesn't give you an excuse to be an asshole. I feel like a lot of famous people think that they're doing a good thing by being kind. They're like, ‘Hey, I could be an asshole, but I'm not! Isn't it so cool that I'm so down to earth?’ Like, No, you're not!”

Super Normal

Further proof that Cyrus is just about as normal as you and me? She said, “All my friends are super normal. All I want to do is yoga and hike, and smoke weed. It's funny. I'm like the face of going out, and I never go out. It was another time in my life; I had just turned 21 and I could finally not have to sneak into the club anymore. Now, I'm not, like, a hermit, I just have my farm and my pigs and horsies, and I'm just chilling.”

