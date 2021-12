Supermodel Kendall Jenner takes no prisoners when flaunting her perfect body. The 26-year-old always drops jaws and turns heads wherever she appears, be it a red carpet or a magazine cover. This year wasn't any different for the reality TV star as she delivered killer outfits again.

However, one of our favorite genres is KJ in bikini because she always "eats and leaves no crumbs." Here's a list of the times Kendall left us speechless wearing swimwear in 2021.