Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

We all need a shoulder to lean on at all times, and if one person knows that best, it's Jennifer Aniston. The Friends actress has a family of four dogs, including a white Shepard Lord Chesterfield, a gray Schnauzer Clyde, and a black and white Pitbull Sophie, and now an animated furry pup. She welcomed the animated pup to her family on the 6th of this month and shared his entrance with 39 million Instagram followers.

She teased the new addition in a short Instagram reel showing Lord Chesterfield and Clyde waiting eagerly for a mysterious guest. Aniston channels her Murder Mystery character in her caption, asking her fans to guess who's coming to dinner. The reel ends with an animated furry paw putting out a candle light.