Lynch was asked who she could potentially face at WrestleMania 38 and Ronda Rousey's name unsurprisingly was brought up.

“We have a lot of people. Then, of course, is Ronda Rousey going to be chomping at the bit to get back now that she sees what I’ve accomplished? " Lynch asked. "Maybe she’d want to accomplish the same, maybe she’ll want to get retribution for the loss I gave her at WrestleMania 35. The same loss that’s caused me to be champion ever since. There are a lot of options. Maybe Bayley will come back, maybe Asuka will come back. The possibilities are endless.”

But will Ronda Rousey be back at WrestleMania 38? Scroll down to read the latest on her status.