The Dallas Cowboys continue to be one of the best teams in the National Football League, at least when it comes to their record.

Sitting at 10-4, they're on the verge of clinching the NFC East and look like a lock to make the playoffs.

Nonetheless, it's their defense that's gotten them on t the right path, as their offense continues to struggle and regress every week, and Dak Prescott's performances have left a lot to be desired over the past month or so.