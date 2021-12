Even though not many people seem to be talking about it, the Los Angeles Dodgers are perhaps the biggest losers of free agency.

They went from having the most overpowered rotation in all of Major League Baseball to losing Max Scherzer, while Trevor Bauer isn't ever likely to come back.

Moreover, the Dodgers also lost former World Series MVP Corey Seager, who signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.

Now, they have a big void to fill and could look to sign Freddie Freeman for that purpose.