Alexandra’s neutral face beat during her Hollywood Reporter interview gave us a new look we didn’t realize we needed. The Baywatch actress swept her natural brunette hair in a bun to emphasize the shiny galactic shade eyeshadow she wore.

Rose pink lips and stud earrings on anyone else couldn’t have looked better as Alex rocked the shade with grace. The third slide in her post showed a full view of the classy Carolina Herrera skirt suit she donned.

The micro-mini skirt showed off her silky toned long legs in a white pointed stiletto while her puffy three-quarter sleeves added appropriate drama to the otherwise simple number. This outfit choice proves that Serra Geris and Alexandra Daddario are a heavenly match.