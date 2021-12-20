NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Form Pelicans' 'Superteam' With Brandon Ingram & Zion Williamson

For years, All-Star point guard Ben Simmons was viewed as one of the players that would lead the Philadelphia 76ers back to title contention. However, after a disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started swirling around Simmons' future in the City of Brotherly Love. From being a franchise cornerstone, the former No. 1 pick is now considered the odd man out in Philadelphia.

So far, Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are highly expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.