NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Explore Trading Anthony Davis, Says Analyst

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Trading for All-star center Anthony Davis was undeniably one of the best moves that the Los Angeles Lakers made since the start of the LeBron James era. In just his first year wearing the Purple and Gold, Davis helped the Lakers return to the NBA Finals and end their title drought. However, after winning the 2020 NBA championship title, things have gone south for Davis and the Lakers.

Despite making major roster improvements last summer, the Lakers are noticeably struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season and have failed to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference.

Should Lakers Trade Anthony Davis?

The Lakers are still keeping their title hopes alive this season, but rumors have already started to swirl around Davis' future in Los Angeles. With his underwhelming performance, Jason Smith of Fox Sports Radio believes that the Lakers could explore the possibility of trading Davis.

"I can see the Anthony Davis era with the Lakers ending with him being traded," Smith said. "This is not working, LeBron is at the end of his run and AD is at the end of his run. So now, we gotta get 3 guys that we can pay to come in here that are going to go win championships together and we're redoing the Lakers."

Lakers Need Anthony Davis To Get Healthy

Wikimedia Commons

If they think that the pairing of James and Davis is no longer working, it wouldn't be a surprise if Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka really decides to listen to offers for AD before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, in order to get a decent return for the All-Star, the Lakers would first need to wait for Davis to regain his 100 percent health.

In their recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Davis suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee and is set to miss at least four weeks, according to Kevin Pelton of ESPN.

Potential Suitors Of Anthony Davis On The Market

As of now, Pelinka and the Lakers haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Davis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, once he becomes officially available on the trading block, Davis is expected to receive plenty of suitors in the trade market. Despite his inconsistencies and struggle to remain healthy, he's still establishing decent numbers this season.

Before suffering a knee injury, Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, and 1.2 steals while shooting 52.1 percent from the field, per ESPN. Some of the teams that could express strong interest in acquiring Davis from the Lakers include the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers, and the New York Knicks.

Another Lakers Star Involved In Rumors

Davis isn't only the Lakers superstar who is being mentioned in trade speculations, but also All-Start point guard Russell Westbrook. Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been continuously swirling around Westbrook and his future with the Lakers. With his struggle to make himself fit with James and Davis in Los Angeles, there's a growing belief around the league that the Lakers could try to get rid of Westbrook before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, in any potential deal involving Westbrook, the Lakers must be hoping to acquire another star who could strengthen their chances of reclaiming their throne this season.

