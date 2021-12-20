NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Explore Trading Anthony Davis, Says Analyst

Trading for All-star center Anthony Davis was undeniably one of the best moves that the Los Angeles Lakers made since the start of the LeBron James era. In just his first year wearing the Purple and Gold, Davis helped the Lakers return to the NBA Finals and end their title drought. However, after winning the 2020 NBA championship title, things have gone south for Davis and the Lakers.

Despite making major roster improvements last summer, the Lakers are noticeably struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season and have failed to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference.