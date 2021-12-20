Becky Lynch Attacked By Liv Morgan At Seth Rollins' Wrestling School

Wrestling
Shutterstock | 564025

Ian Carey

Liv Morgan traveled all the way to Davenport, IA this weekend to get even with Becky Lynch. That is where Seth Rollins' Black and Brave Wrestling Academy is located. Lynch was there training when the attack occurred.

WWE posted a video to its social media channels of Morgan attacking a woman she believed to be Lynch with a kendo stick, only for the real Lynch to appear behind her.

Lynch and Morgan then fought over the kendo stick for a period until Morgan gained the advantage. Lynch then escaped the ring and got away from her attacker.

Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan II To Take Place At Day 1

Shutterstock | 173127184

Morgan's arm is currently in a cast as a result of Lynch beating it against the steel steps recently on WWE RAW. That won't stop her from challenging Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship on the Day 1 PPV on January 1st from Atlanta's State Farm Arena, however.

This will be the second title match between the two. The first took place on the December 6th episode of WWE RAW in the main event. Lynch won the match but only after illegally grabbing Lynch's trunks during the pin.

Wrestling

Liv Morgan Comments On Main Eventing RAW Against Becky Lynch

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2018-04-10_18-43-48_ILCE-6500_DSC06701_(27904423718)_(cropped).jpg

Liv Morgan commented on headlining the December 6th RAW along with Lynch during an Instagram Live session with ProSieben MAXX. She noted that she didn't know until that day that they would be the headlining match.

“Not until that day [did Becky Lynch and I know we were main eventing Raw] and all week I was hoping, I was hoping so much that we’d get to main event because I really want to pay homage but also, you know, do our own thing and I just was hoping it would be the main event and then I found out a couple hours into the day that we were gonna be the main event because originally, we weren’t. We weren’t gonna be the main event," Morgan said. "It got switched and so it was just so special.”

Becky Lynch Told LIv Morgan She'd Be A Champion In WWE

The night after the Money in the Bank PPV in 2020, Lynch revealed that she was pregnant and would be taking time away from WWE. On an episode of Talking Smack this summer, Liv Morgan revealed that before Lynch left for maternity leave, she told Morgan that she'll be a champion in WWE someday.

“Do you want to know a little secret? When Becky left, I gave her a hug goodbye and she whispered in my ear, ‘When I come back, you’re going to be champion.’ I’ve thought about that every single day, and she’s back and I’m not champion. But I am so, so, so looking forward to proving her right, maybe not in her timeline, but I’m going to be champion, and I’d love to take it off Becky Lynch.”

Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan And The Day 1 PPV

Shutterstock | 667657

WWE will be looking to start a new tradition on New Year's Day this year. The company is hoping the 2022 Day 1 PPV will become an annual event for the company.

As of this writing, Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan is 1 of 6 confirmed matches for the show. The full lineup is below:

  • Universal Championship Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar
  • Raw Women's Championship Becky Lynch (c) vs Liv Morgan
  • WWE Championship Big E (c) vs Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens vs Bobby Lashley
  • Edge vs the Miz
  • Smackdown Tag Team Championships The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and King Woods)
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

