Becky Lynch Attacked By Liv Morgan At Seth Rollins' Wrestling School

Liv Morgan traveled all the way to Davenport, IA this weekend to get even with Becky Lynch. That is where Seth Rollins' Black and Brave Wrestling Academy is located. Lynch was there training when the attack occurred.

WWE posted a video to its social media channels of Morgan attacking a woman she believed to be Lynch with a kendo stick, only for the real Lynch to appear behind her.

Lynch and Morgan then fought over the kendo stick for a period until Morgan gained the advantage. Lynch then escaped the ring and got away from her attacker.

