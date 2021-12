Salma Hayek wears Gucci a lot – on the red carpet and elsewhere – and there’s a perfectly good reason behind it. The 55-year-old star of Eternals is married to François-Henri Pinault, the chairman and CEO of luxury group Kering, which is the parent company of Gucci, among other iconic labels. That makes Hayek not only the unofficial brand ambassador of the Italian fashion house but its “first lady” as well!

Ahead, take a look at Pinault’s eye-popping business profile and the couple’s love story.