A Look At Hailey And Justin Bieber's Sweet Love Story

Music
Shutterstock | 673594

Sarah Haider

There’s no doubt that Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have an exemplary love story.

They share the kind of sweet relationship that only exists in books and movies. So, it is natural that their fans and followers look up to the two stars as their ultimate source of inspiration.

Ever since they have tied the nuptial knot in 2018, they have started representing everyone’s relationship goals.

Justin and Hailey met when they were kids and allowed their relationship to grow — albeit some ups and downs — to finally tie the knot in their early 20s.

Scroll down to know how it all started between the two love birds.

Good Friends

Justin Bieber | Instagram

Long before they got engaged and married to each other, Hailey and Justin were best friends. As reported by J-14, Hailey’s dad, Steve Baldwin, introduced the two teenagers backstage at the Today Show in 2009. They immediately hit it off and became friends.

Since Justin had a busy music career, the two teenagers were not seen together again on camera until 2011, when Hailey went to attend Justin’s Never Say Never movie premiere with her dad. The three even posed for a photo on the red carpet.

However, the relationship was largely platonic, as Hailey even endorsed Justin’s newfound relationship with Selena Gomez, calling it a “teenage dream.”

Getting Closer

Shutterstock | 1486838

According to Elle, while Justin and Hailey had known each other 2009, they started getting close to each other in 2014 after Justin confirmed that he had parted ways with Selena Gomez.

During this period, Justin was hanging out a lot with Kendall Jenner, who turned out to be Justin and Hailey’s mutual friend.

In this way, the two future lovebirds became part of the same social circle and started getting close to each other. That’s when the dating rumors started spreading.

The Denial

Hailey Bieber | Instagram

In December 2014, both Justin and Hailey denied being romantically linked to each other and made it clear that they were just friends.

Justin even took to his official Instagram account and posted a monochromatic picture of the two sitting in a car to dispel the dating rumors.

“People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise,” he had written.

Akin to that, in an interview with E! News, Hailey stressed that the two were nothing but buddies.

“I've known him since I was so young—since I was like 13—and we've just been good friends over the years. We have just stayed close and there's nothing more to it than that."

Close Again

Justin Bieber | Instagram

Even though both Hailey and Justin denied being in a relationship, fans noticed that they were spotted hanging out with each other quite often.

On January 1, 2015, Justin posted an Instagram video of him celebrating New Year’s eve, and Hailey was right next to him.

By the end of 2015, the two went on a vacation together with Justin’s family. The Yummy singer posted a cute video of the two on Instagram which proved that they were more than just friends.

Making It Official

Shutterstock | 673594

At the very beginning of January 2016, Justin confirmed that he was dating Hailey after he posted a picture of the two exchanging a passionate kiss.

But despite making netizens go gaga over their newly disclosed relationship, they continued to maintain that they weren't an exclusive couple.

In an interview with GQ, Justin revealed that Hailey was still just a “friend who kisses.”

Meanwhile, Hailey told E! News: “Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don’t really like to talk about it because it’s between me and him.”

The Pause And The Reunion

Justin Bieber | Instagram

Later that year, the couple decided to take a break and Justin unfollowed Hailey on Instagram. He even started dating model, Sophia Richie.

According to PEOPLE, however, the relationship could not last long and the couple decided to call it quits after six weeks of dating.

Per Elle, Justin was once again in an on-again-off-again relationship with Selena Gomez but they ended things in March 2018.

Two months later, Hailey announced that after two years of no contact, she and Justin had finally become friends again. During this time, Hailey was romantically linked to singer Shawn Mendes, according to J-14.

While she maintained that they were “just friends,” she took the drastic step in June 2018 and deleted all posts related to Mendes from her Instagram account.

The very next month, Hailey and Justin were back together and could be spotted while packing on the PDA in New York. The same month, the lovebirds made it super official and got engaged.

Per Elle, The couple reportedly tied the knot in September but didn’t announce it officially until November when Justin posted a picture of the two on Instagram and wrote: “My wife is awesome.”

