A Look At Hailey And Justin Bieber's Sweet Love Story

There’s no doubt that Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have an exemplary love story.

They share the kind of sweet relationship that only exists in books and movies. So, it is natural that their fans and followers look up to the two stars as their ultimate source of inspiration.

Ever since they have tied the nuptial knot in 2018, they have started representing everyone’s relationship goals.

Justin and Hailey met when they were kids and allowed their relationship to grow — albeit some ups and downs — to finally tie the knot in their early 20s.

Scroll down to know how it all started between the two love birds.